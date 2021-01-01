Alpine Design Women's Free Climb Rain Jacket, Medium, Pink

Be a weather warrior in the Alpine Design® Women’s Free Climb Rain Jacket. This coat features waterproofed seaming as well as water-resistant fabric that keeps you dry and warm. An adjustable waistband, cuffs, and hood combine for a fit you can control, while ample hand pockets provide key storage options. Fit & Design Standard fit jacket Dual entry hand pockets with hidden snap closures provide secure, convenient storage Adjustable interior waistband provides custom fitting Adjustable cuffs provide custom fitting to keep you dry Adjustable hood and hook and loop closure at cuff Technology Eco Dry technology is Flourine-free water-repellant for consistent dryness and comfort Waterproof with critically seam sealed protection from the elements Windproof barrier shields you from wind penetration Additional Details Turn waste into wanderlust - We strive to make products from recycled material to pay tribute to the environment we know you’re ready to explore.