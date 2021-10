No Show MicrofiberFree cut legs offer a sleek, no lines lookLaser cut perforations in the Champion logo provide breathabilityDouble Dry technology wicks moisture for all day comfortFabric Material: 83% Nylon; 17% SpandexFabric Care Instructions: Machine wash warm. Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Do not iron. Do not use fabric softener.Country of Origin: IndonesiaColor: Oxford Grey Heather PrintStyle: CH46LS