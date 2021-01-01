The North Face Women's Freedom Bibs, XL, Black

Fit and Design: Standard fit bibs Inner-thigh vents to enhance breathability Adjustable suspenders to customize your fit Belt loops Articulated knees Reinforced kickpatches and hem Cargo pocket with hook-and-loop closure Secure-zip hand pockets Side-entry zip Technology: Heatseeker™ Eco insulation provides warmth even in wet weather Waterproof and breathable seam-sealed DryVent™ 2L fabric helps keep you dry Chimney Venting™ system allows warm air to rise through the stretch mesh gaiter and escape through the inner thigh vents to facilitate continuous airflow StretchVent™ gaiters with gripper elastic amplify airflow while simultaneously keeping snow out of your boots Additional Details: Inseam: S 30”, R 32”, L 34”