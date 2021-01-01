Calvin Klein Women's Freema Ankle Boot, Natural Two-Tone Snake, 8.5 M US

Calvin Klein is a global lifestyle brand that exemplifies bold, progressive ideals and a seductive, and often minimal, aesthetic. We seek to thrill and inspire our audience while using provocative imagery and striking designs to ignite the senses Style AND DESIGN: Classic bootie with new Calvin Klein iconic hardware. Finished with a Calvin Klein logo plate at back heel Comfort: Flexible for extended wear, with signature gel pod inserts for comfort and support. A slip-resistant and weather proof sole provides shock absorption with every step Perfect FIT: This style runs true to size