Northside Women's Freemont Waterproof Hiking Boot, Dark Brown/Sage, 7.5 M US

Rugged ankle high suede upper features flexible ripstop nylon inserts/breathable mesh/elastic nylon webbing with abrasion resistant textured toe/arch reinforcements/heel stabilizer All weather outdoor high top hiker offers fully waterproof seam sealed construction/moisture wicking lining to keep feet dry; gusseted tongue keeps debris out Removable/washable EVA insole/compression molded EVA midsole ensure serious cushioning for your feet; padded collar/tongue provide full ankle support for all day comfort Mid height shaft measures 5 inches from arch; nylon webbing lace up closure allows for easy/secure adjustments; heel pull strap makes it easy to get on/off Durable multi directional rubber outsole ensures exceptional traction/shock absorption/good abrasion resistance in dry/wet conditions