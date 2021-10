Galaxy Women's French Terry Loose Fit Jogger Lounge Pants. Made from soft French terry fabric, these jogger pants from Galaxy are complete with an elasticized waistband and pockets. Dimensions: Small: 28 in Length Medium: 28.5 in Length Large: 29.5 in Length XL: 30 in Length 2X: 32 in Length Loose Fit Design French Terry Knit Elasticized Waistband & Elasticized Cuff Adjustable Drawstring for Preferred Comfort 2-Side Pockets, No Back Pocket Ribbed Waistband & Ribbed Cuffs