Women's French Terry Lounge Cargo Jogger Pants - Colsie Green M

Fill your laid-back days with plenty of style with these French Terry Lounge Jogger Pants from Colsie™. Made from a soft French terry fabric and tailored in a taper fit, these casual-fit joggers feature banded ankles for snug comfort, while the full elastic waistband offers you a stay-put and secure fit. Showcasing a solid hue for easy pairing with anything from an oversized sweatshirt for a relaxed day at home to a cropped top, boxy T-shirt or blouse for chilling out with friends, these joggers are sure to be a fast favorite. Color: Green. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton.