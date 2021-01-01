Design: Our French Terry shorts are ideal for warmer days that call for added comfort. Complete with a ribbed elastic wasitband for a perfect fit, this pair of shorts has two slit pockets at the sides for added functionality. quality Made in Peru from farm to finished product, our French Terry is irresistibly soft. This style is finished by a family-owned workshop collective. Sustainability GOTS certified, ensuring organic practices and that no harmful pesticides or chemicals are used from field to fiber to fabric. Learn more here. | Women's French Terry Shorts in Ecru | Size: XL | Organic Cotton Modal Blend by Cuyana