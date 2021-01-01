New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Vongo V4 Running Shoe, Light Aluminum/White, 12 D US

Innovative support: the New Balance fresh Foam vongo running shoes feature a design built on runners' Data. Featuring a bootie construction and molded sockliner, these shoes keep your foot in place and in comfort Fresh Foam midsole: crafted for performance and all-day comfort, these athletic Shoes feature fresh Foam midsole cushioning that is precision engineered to deliver an ultra-cushioned, lightweight ride Durable outsole: The rubber sole on these cushioned running shoes is dual-density for a smooth, supportive ride. The outsole has been designed to work seamlessly with the midsole and heel to deliver consistent support for those with mild pronation 3D screen-printed upper: the lightweight upper made from breathable air mesh features a strategic 3D screen-printed midfoot cage that provides a better fit and midfoot wrap, offering more support 4mm drop: these stability running shoes feature a heel-to-toe drop of approximately 4mm. Due to variances created during development and manufacturing processes, references to 4mm are approximate