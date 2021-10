Amplify your jeans to the next level with these skinny fit jeans featuring a fringe detail for a trend-forward and unique look. 78% Cotton 20% Polyester 2% Spandex Machin Wash in Delicate Cycle Imported Model is 5'9" and wears a US size S | Bebe Women's Fringe Detail Skinny Jeans, Size 26 in Black Cotton/Spandex