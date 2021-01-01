Lane Bryant Women's Front-Close No-Wire Mastectomy Bra With Lace 40F Elderberry

Available in Plus Size. Our mastectomy bras are designed with thrivers to ensure they are as comfortable as they are beautiful. This wire-free style delivers comfort for post-surgical care and support (and includes pockets to hold a breast form or shaper securely in place, but is also perfect for women who have opted to get implants). This style offers an easy front closure, lace overlay and scalloped lace at the racerback for a feminine look you can feel confident in. Coverage & Lining: Maximum coverage Lightly lined Straps & Hooks: Adjustable racerback straps Center-front hook-and-eye closures Fabric & Details: Wire free Built-in pockets for breast forms Super-soft fabric and elastics for post-surgery comfort Also perfect for elective breast augmentation recovery Scalloped lace at racerback Item Number #372530, Imported Plus Size Bra, Cacique Intimates