New Balance Women's FuelCell 890 V8 Running Shoe, Thunder/Multicolor, 5 Wide

Cushioned Running Shoes: These performance shoes feature FuelCell midsole foam, which delivers a propulsive feel to help drive you forward during runs of any length and intensity Comfort Technology: These fitness running shoes include a ground contact REVlite outsole with rubber pods to deliver incredibly lightweight cushioning while providing abrasion resistance where needed Breathable Upper: The synthetic and mesh upper on this pair of lightweight running shoes helps to ensure a comfortable fit, which you'll appreciate as you power through your run Lightweight and Fast-Feeling: Don’t let shoes that are too heavy be the reason you don’t achieve your personal best. These FuelCell running shoes are lightweight to help you feel fast on your feet Eye-Catching Aesthetic: Inspired by bold running athletes, these running shoes feature an attractive, modern design that includes the perfect blend of performance features and a sleek look