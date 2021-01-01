Womens Funny Chismosa, I prefer the term well-informed V-Neck T-Shirt

Chismosa? I prefer the term well-informed. This funny shirt is a great gift for chismosa girls and gossip fans. If you have been accused of being a chismosa, get this funny tee to clear things up. You're not a chismosa, you are well-informed. Positive spin A chismosa is a Spanish term to describe a girl who likes to gossip. If you are a chisme addict, this funny outfit is for you. Talkative, chatty, gossip-prone women who are known to say cuentame el chisme, this funny t-shirt was made for you. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem