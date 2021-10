Cute and spooky design saying If you ever turn zombie I'll be gentle, featuring love hearts and a spiked bat. Perfect for couples who love to watch zombie shows, undead horror movies or are into goth clothing style. Funny to wear for Halloween parties If You Ever Turn Zombie I'll Be Gentle, makes a great dead and zombie gift for girlfriend or boyfriend. Also works as cute and spooky Valentine's day gift or last minute Halloween outfit Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem