Funny divorce saying for the ex partner who is fresh and happy. Perfect for any exman, any exwoman who does not cry after her partner, is happy that she is going on the type and looks forward to life as a single. Funny design with saying "Scheidung 2021 endlich bin ich den Typen los!" to celebrate the divorce separation. Gone are the disputes, appointments at the lawyer and in front of court. A fun gift for a divorce party. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem