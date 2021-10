Do you love to hike? Hiking around the mountains, with fresh air in the forest is your passion? Then this cool hiking design is exactly for you or an awesome for another hiker in nature! No matter if you hike in a high or low mountain range, or just around your place! Get your hiking boots, your hiking backpack and other hiking clothing and equipment like a hiking sleeping bag and you are ready to go hiking! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem