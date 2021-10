Our Hilarious If I Was A Booger You Wouldn't Pick On Me Coz I'll Make You Bleed Tee makes a perfect gift for everyone who has a sense of humour on April Fools, Christmas, Birthday or as a novelty shirt. Great Gift For Birthday, Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Novelty Shirt, To Show Bullies That They Can't Pick On You or Just In a Funny Mood. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem