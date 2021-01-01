Womens Funny Piano Cat Lover Retro Keyboard Player Kitty Musician V-Neck T-Shirt

Funny Retro Piano & Pet Cats sunset graphic with musical notes for Cat Lovers who always have their pet cat with them whilst playing piano or keyboard. Perfect gift for cat moms or cat dads making music and petting kitties. Funny Kitty Piano and Pet Cats Musician Gift idea for Christmas or a birthday. A present for the special musician, music teachers, piano teachers, music students, piano students and cat or kitten lovers and Feline music fans! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem