Womens Funny Preschool Pre-K Teacher V-Neck T-Shirt

Are you part of the preschool teacher team? If so then you will love this funny pre-k novelty design for teachers. The colorful text rich design says it all and includes apples, books, a globe, clock, pencils and other items you would find in a classroom. Show your preschool crew how much you love them with this beautiful pre-k design for teachers. Tiny hearts are also included in the novelty design. Perfect for back to school, first day or last day of school, Teacher Appreciation week or any time of year. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem