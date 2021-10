Rock and roll isn't dead until you're deaf! An awesome design when you love loud rock music and going to the concerts of all cool bands of the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. Perfect for any music lover's 40th birthday. Give it to a musician or guitarist. Features a rocking design with guitar, lightning bolts, peace sign and red text with a funny phrase. Great for the guitar teacher. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem