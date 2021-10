Funny yoga product and makes a perfect gift. This design will turn heads and start fun conversations. Celebrate and love your mommy on his birthday, mother's day or any party event with this funny graphic novelty themed humour t-shirt gift. Inspirational gift for anyone interested in mandalas, yoga, tree of life, meditation, spirituality, eastern religion, Zen, Buddhism, philosophy or just for beautiful nature. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem