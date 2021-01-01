The North Face Women's Fuzzy Cable Ear Band, Blue

Head outdoors and protect your ears during the cold weather months in The North Face® Fuzzy Cable Ear Band. This classic ear warmer will keep you cozy whether you are on the slopes or shopping in the city. Lined for added warmth, the lux fleece creates next-to-skin softness ensuring all day comfort. With twisted yarns creating that classic winter look you love, look no further than The North Face® for your must-have accessories. FEATURES: Select discounted colors are past season Shield your ears from cold winter weather Lined for extra warmth and comfort Twisted yarns create a cozy, classic look Cozy lux fleece provides next-to-skin softness The North Face® logo Fabric: 50% acrylic, 50% wool Style: NF0A37PA