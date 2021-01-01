Fossil Women's Gabby Quartz Stainless Steel Three-Hand Watch, Color: Silver (Model: ES5087)

Fossil has always been inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Since 1984, we’ve strived to bring new life into the industry by making quality, fashionable watches and accessories that were both fun and accessible. Striking. Structured. Simplistic. Gabby draws inspiration from mid-century modern design and Palm Springs’ iconic architecture. Featuring soft curves, an uncluttered dial, and H-link geometric bracelet, this timepiece mimics the city’s minimalist style. Case size: 34mm; Band size: 16mm; quartz movement with 3-hand analog display; hardened mineral crystal lens resists scratches; imported Stainless steel case with blue brushed dial; stainless steel bracelet band with deployment clasp closure; interchangeable with all 16mm Fossil bands Water resistant to 50m (165ft): suitable for short periods of recreational swimming and showering, but not diving or snorkeling Customize your watch with complimentary engraving at a local Fossil store. Engraving is available at participating U.S. and Canadian full-priced and outlet Fossil stores. This service is not applicable on all accessories.