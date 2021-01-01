These pretty drop earrings are perfect for those that covet delicate jewellery with added sparkle to add glitz and glamour to any outfit. Featuring elements of the galaxy. A star and a crescent moon form the top of this earring, with a suspended free moving lightening bolt beneath to allow for movement whilst wearing, all adorned with zirconia. Stars are often used to symbolize heavenly bodies, purity and good luck. Crescent moons symbolize growth, creativity, and manifestation. Lightening bolts are a symbol for renewal, hope, and the power of creation itself. Materials: 925 sterling silver dipped in 22ct gold. Handset micro pave AAA grade cubic zirconia. Packaging: This item is presented in Latelita London signature packaging. Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Gold Galaxy Earrings LATELITA