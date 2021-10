A feminine cocktail watch with a bangle bracelet that pays homage to the famous Gancino, a symbol of the Florentine Maison. Swiss quartz movement Fixed bezel Sapphire crystal Silvertone dial Index hour markers IP rose gold stainless steel case and strap Jewelry clasp Limited two-year warranty Made in Switzerland FEATURES Water-resistant to 5 ATM Model number: FQ5050014 SIZE. Center Core - W Watches > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Salvatore Ferragamo.