With this design you immediately show that you do not run any danger. Best prerequisite for a worry-free holiday for relaxing on the beach or party in the clubs in Mallorca. For stag parties, bachelorette parties at Mallorca. Perfect for the party crew whether bridal evening and wedding on the sun island. Sauf tour to celebrate in the group or the team, for all Mallorca tourists who are vaccinated and want to show it. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem