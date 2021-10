Impo Geneen Slide Sandals With Memory Foam. Slip-on these comfortable Geneen Sandals that reflect the comfort and ease of today's fashion. These power mesh slides are defined by softly pleated bands, topped with an organic shaped oval ornament, and sueded unit bottom for cloud-like steps. Rely on them to ground a wide leg lounge-wear outfit. Available in Black, Midnight Blue, or Classic Red Power Mesh Slip-On Ease Cushioned Memory Foam Footbed 1.5-Inch Non-Skid Rubber Unit Bottom