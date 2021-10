With its ankle strap and breezy cut-outs, the Geraldo sandal is a summer must-have. Perched on our signature air cushioned sole, these sandals are crafted from a full-grain, waxy leather designed to distress and change as you wear them. Gladiator sandal style. Two buckles for a secure, adjustable fit. Tons of Doc's DNA, including grooved edges, visible stitching, and scripted heel-loop. | Dr. Martens, Women's Geraldo Leather Gladiator Sandals in Black, Size 6