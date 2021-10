Gilligan's Island Logo is 100% authentic, officially licensed Gilligan's Island apparel, that comes in t shirt, v-neck, tank top, longsleeve, pullover hoodie, sweatshirt, raglan, styles! Gilligan's Island was a TV show that premiered in 1964. The show followed a zany cast of seven castaways (it was only supposed to be a three hour tour!) as they try to survive on a tropical island. Starring Bob Denver as Gilligan. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem