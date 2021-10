Gin-themed design that combines a clever play on words with typography reminiscent of Victorian times in Merry Old England. Ginfluencer lettering inspired by vintage gin labels. You do not just enjoy the odd shot once in a while. You're knowledgeable about spirit drinks in general and about gin in particular. You are a real ginfluencer who knows about brands with a whiff of coriander, roses and even cucumber. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem