From max studio

Max Studio Women's Gingham Ruffle Sleeve Waist Tie Blouse, Blue/White, Medium

$12.66 on sale
($18.99 save 33%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

v-neck short ruffle sleeves smocked back with front tie detail gingham Weave type: Woven

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com