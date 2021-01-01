Birkenstock Women's Gizeh Sandals, 8/8.5 US (39 EURO), Graceful Pearl White

The Birkenstock® Women’s Gizeh Sandals aren’t your standard flip flops. The brand’s most iconic thong sandal, the Gizeh lends a sleek, stylish look that pairs well with almost any outfit. Comfort is a give-in thanks to the toe piece made of flexible resin that’s anatomically designed to fit comfortably between the toes and the strap buckle that promises a secure fit. Slip into the Gizeh for simple, comfortable style. SIZING TIP: The fit of this style is a medium width but may be listed by Birkenstock® as narrow. DESIGN: Acrylic and polyamide Birko-Flor upper lends a leather-like finish and is tear resistant Felt lined straps with adjustable buckles for ultimate comfort and fit Birkenstock footbed offers arch support, a deep heel cup, and a roomy toe box Flexible, lightweight, durable and shock absorbing EVA outsole ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Care instructions: Wipe clean with mild soap and water.