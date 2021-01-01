Womens Gnome One Fights Alone Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Awareness V-Neck T-Shirt

This Apparel with the Lime Green Ribbon is for Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma Awareness Month in September and to support your Mom, Dad, Son, Daughter, Husband, Wife, Grandma, Grandpa or Loved One with B-Cell or T-Cell Lymphoma. This Clothing with the Design "Gnome One Fights Alone" is for Men and Women in Stage I, II, III, or IV. Makes a great Gift for a Patient and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Warrior and Survivor. Great for a Fundraiser, Walk, Run or Event! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem