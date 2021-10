Patentant Loading 2021. Cute gift for pregnancy announcement, baby shower and baby shower for the expectant Auntie or Godmother Soon the baby is finally there, look forward to your little godson or your little goddaughter. Sweet gift for all expectant godparents for the anticipation of the baby, upcoming pregnancy and family growth. Give this cute design product as a surprise to your wife, girlfriend or sister. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem