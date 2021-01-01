BVLGARI Women's Goldea The Roman Night Absolute Sensual Eau de Parfum - Size 2.5 Oz.

Bvlgari Goldea The Roman Night Absolute eau de parfum natural spray is a sensually nocturnal scent for passionate women. Decadent opening notes of rich black plum and fresh orange blossom pair with exotic heart notes of jasmine sambac absolute and Madagascar vanilla to create a sensational evening fragrance, capturing the romance of ancient Rome. Balanced base notes of crisp patchouli, crystal moss and intoxicating black musk only add to thechypre accord. 2.5 oz. Made in USA. Center Core - Direct Beauty > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. BVLGARI. Size: 2.5 Oz.