Surfers design for beach life this summer. Enjoy the long midsummer days with a pool party with this retro 60s throwback design, evoking lazy days on tropical island paradise beaches. Good Vibes High Tides Retro 60s Faded Distressed Summer makes a perfect gift idea for a groovy beach summer vacation souvenir. Design is distressed and faded as if it has been weathered in the sun. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem