Good Woman Motivation design for girlfriends, women who master your day grandios. Our "It's Good to be a Woman" statement design is an absolute eye-catcher and fits any occasion, whether business, casual or sporty. Perfect gift for Mother's Day, the birth of a child, Christmas, birthday, Valentine's Day or when the party went longer. The matching girlfriends or women's day present. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem