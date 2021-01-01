Gordini Women's GORE-TEX Storm Trooper III Mittens, Medium, White

For warmth and protection while you brave the elements, grab the Gordini® Women’s GORE-TEX® Storm Trooper III Mittens. These insulated mittens feature a waterproof insert and moisture-wicking material so your hands stay warm, dry, and comfortable. Fit Ergonomic fit mittens Technology GORE-TEX® insert is breathable, windproof, and waterproof to keep your hands protected Megaloft® insulation keeps your hands ultra-warm and provides easy movement Hydrowick microdenier lining wicks moisture to keep your hands feeling dry Touchscreen compatible Design Breathe weave stretch woven fabric Genuine sheepskin trim, finger area, and wrap cap Synthetic cowhide palm Gauntlet cinch closure helps keep out the elements Pre-curved construction provides a natural fit and feel Palm and thumb reinforcement for durability Leash provides easy access Zippered Heatrap® system for heat pack