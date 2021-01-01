Women's Aetrex Grace Woven Quarter Strap Wedge Sandal

Opt for the heel, with the sophisticated Aetrex Grace Woven Quarter Strap Wedge Sandal, recommended for those with plantar fasciitis who would like to little height. The two piece Grace sandal provides superior arch support for pain relief and is equipped with slow recovery memory foam cushioning for comfort. Detailed with a signature braid, this wedge sandal allows you to elevate any outfit with ease. Features and Benefits Recommended for plantar fasciitis Provides arch support, pain relief and cushioning Braided detailing Hook and loop adjustable straps Buckle ornamentation Padded heel Lightweight cork midsole Aetrex Healthy Three is anti-microbial and prevents foot odor