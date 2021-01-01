Women's UGG Greda Waterproof Duck Boot

The UGG Greda Waterproof Duck Boot is a modernized style that's perfect for unpredictable weather. Crafted with sealed seams and waterproof leather, this duck boot offers city-ready protection from the elements. The cozy UGGplush™ insole and lining offer softness and warmth, while the Spider Rubber® outsole offers traction on wet and dry surfaces. Features and Benefits Part of the Piedmont Collection Waterproof Seam-sealed construction Gusseted tongue Polyester laces 10mm UGGplush™ wool and lyocell lining, synthetic lining 10mm UGGplush™ wool and lyocell insole Foam footbed Spider Rubber® outsole