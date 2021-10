This design consists of a yellow guitar pick surrounded by a red edge with a black outline and a red headstock in the center of the pick. The worn out vintage look makes this a great gift for fans of grunge music. A cool design for guitar players who love their favorite instrument so much that they want to show it. Cool for concerts, festivals and all events where guitarists and guitar aficionados meet. Keep on strumming! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem