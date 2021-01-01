Womens Hail Satan Pentagram design for lover from Satan and Lucifer V-Neck T-Shirt

you prefer Santanic clothing and occult decor? If there is the Bible and Jesus, then there is Satan and Lucifer. The devil is just as real. If you love occult symbols, the baphomet and demons then this apparel is for you. Surprise a lover of crosses, the evil and the occult with this design for birthday or Halloween treat. When it comes to death and Hail Satan outfits, he will happy about this design as a complement to his hell accessories.Funny goth outfit. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem