Tiri Pro Women's Hair Flat Irons - Pink Nebula Midi Hybrid Flat Iron

Pink Nebula Midi Hybrid Flat Iron. Add a little glamour to your getting-ready-routine with this tourmaline-infused flat iron that uses ionic technology to maximize styling power while minimizing heat damage. This mid-sized straightener flaunts a compact design, perfect to stash in your purse or overnight bag.FeaturesOnePass heating technology gets the job done on the first passIonic Technology promotes silkier, smoother hair and eliminates frizz and fly-awaysProduct DetailsPlates: 0.75'' WBlack tourmaline-infused ceramicAdjustable temperatureNon-slip gripImported