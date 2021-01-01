Womens Hair Messy Bourbon Neat Funny Whiskey Bourbon Lover Gift V-Neck T-Shirt

At the end of a long day, theres nothing like kicking your feet up with messy hair and a neat bourbon, or hitting the bar in this funny tee and letting your tee order for you. Bartenders will get a kick out of it. Raise a glass with friends and enjoy If you love bourbon like we do, we hope you'll love this tee almost as much. Makes an awesome Christmas gift for bourbon lovers or a birthday gift for those who drink whiskey one way and one way only, neat. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem