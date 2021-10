Brown & White Speckle Circle Hair Tie Set. Tame your tresses with these chunky hair ties that feature a speckle motif for of-the-moment style.Note: Colors may vary from that shown in the image above.Includes one dark brown speckle, one light brown speckle and one white speckle hair tie (three pieces total)Bands: 2.36'' diameterElastic / resinImportedShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.