Gray Buckle-Front Tote. With its edgy buckle detailing and modern zip pocket, this spacious tote is the ideal companion to all your work-to-fun wardrobe staples. 13.78'' W x 13.78'' H x 4.33'' D9.84'' shoulder dropMan-madeLinedMagnetic snap closureInterior: one zip and two slip pocketsExterior: two zip pocketsImported