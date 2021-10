Gray Canvas Hobo. Give your look a lift of casual-cool appeal when you shoulder this roomy canvas hobo featuring a simple, slouchy design and muted hue. Inner and outer pockets offer plenty of space to securely stash your essentials. 18.9'' W x 14.96'' H x 5.12'' DOuter: canvas / man-madeLining: man-madeTop zip closureInterior: one zip and two slip pocketsExterior: one zip pocketImported