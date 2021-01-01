Vera Bradley Women's Handbags Garden - Garden Dream Small Travel Duffel Bag

Garden Dream Small Travel Duffel Bag. Enhance your jet-setter style with this lightweight duffel bag, highlighted with a funky print and a sturdy, yet packable cotton fabrication. An adjustable shoulder strap keeps your comfort just-right, while dual carrying handles provide a second option during a hustle. FeaturesSignature cotton is lightweight and packableProduct Details18'' W x 8.5'' H x 8.5'' D15'' strap drop15.5'' max. strap lengthCottonZip closureInterior: three mesh slip pocketsExterior: one zip and three slip pocketsImported