Hicktory Fuzzy-Trim Small Crossbody Bag. Accent your on-the-go look with this cozy-looking crossbody bag boasting a chic, earth tone with faux shearling trim. Its snap flap opens to reveal a handful of pockets to organize your essentials. 7'' W x 6'' H x 3'' D17'' handle drop39'' strap dropLinedPolyester / cottonSnap closureInterior: one zip and three slip pocketsExterior: one slip pocketAdjustable strapImported