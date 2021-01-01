MKF Collection by Mia K. Farrow Women's Handbags Black - Black Lady Signature Tote Set

Black Lady Signature Tote Set. A logo-accented design lends high-fashion appeal to this structured tote and satchel set, and a secure zip closure keeps all your belongings safe while you are out and about. Note: Alternate image is for reference and does not reflect actual color of this product.MKF Collection by Mia K. FarrowIncludes tote and satchelTote: 15'' W x 9.5'' H x 4'' D9'' handle dropSatchel: 11'' W x 7'' H x 4'' D4'' handle dropMan-madeLinedZip closureInterior: one zip pocketExterior: one zip pocketSatchel interior: one zip and one slip pocketRemovable logo charmImported